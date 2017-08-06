Account Manager Specialist-Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) – San Francisco, CA

Job Description:

Nasdaq Position Overview

Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”) is looking for an Account Manager to coordinate transactions for and manage relationships with its clients, which are mainly late stage venture backed private companies. NPM functions as a growth focused team inside a large fintech organization. NPM’s technology is helping to automate and scale complex transactions and requires knowledgeable Account Managers to support various transactions and corporate actions performed by private company clients through their software. The ideal candidate will have 2-4 years of paralegal experience focusing on private company financings, secondary transactions, and corporate actions.

This position is located in the San Francisco office.

Role and Responsibility

•Works closely with late stage venture backed private companies

•Provides transactional support for tender offers, information disclosures, and secondary transactions

•Coordinates client onboarding for NPM’s transaction software tools

•Maintains close contact with client stakeholders to understand their pain points and identify areas for future product development to solve for those challenges in a thoughtful way

•Works with compliance and legal to vet all transaction documentation and client background information

•Manages client profiles in Salesforce and works directly with the sales team to ensure smooth tracking of all opportunities

•Works with the NPM tech team on any required updates and discusses feedback from clients with the Product Manager

Education, Experience Professional accomplishments, and Certifications

•Required Education: 4 year college degree

•Required Experience: 2-4 years of experience as a law firm paralegal

•Preferred Experience: Background in private company transactions (e.g. M&A, venture financings, buyouts, etc)

•Preferred Experience: Knowledge of cap table management for private companies

•Preferred Experience: Experience handling private company stock transactions

Skills, Requirements and Competencies

•Ability to clearly communicate with clients and be proactive in identifying and responding to their needs

•Proficient in MS Excel and at least moderately familiar with calculation functionality

•Capable of organizing and coordinating large groups of stakeholders to complete projects

•Able to analyze processes and workflows to pinpoint inefficiencies and collaborate with team members on updating and improving them

•Motivated to tackle new challenges and proactively work to update processes to achieve the best results

Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.

Job Posting Date: 6/8/2017

Salary: $85,000 plus annual bonus

Location: San Francisco, CA

Job Posting Link: https://careersus-nasdaq.icims.com/jobs/9315/account-manager-specialist/job

Company Website: http://www.nasdaq.com/

Company Profile: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,800 listed companies with a market value of $10.1 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com. To learn more, visit

Contact Name: Eric Clark

Contact Email: eric.clark@nasdaq.com

Contact Phone: