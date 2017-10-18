AAfPE 36th National Conference Oct 18 2017

Event Description:

American Association for Paralegal Education (AAfPE) 36th Annual Conference. October 18 – 21, Albuquerque, New Mexico. This year’s conference features a cutting-edge Agenda with new speakers, topics and networking opportunities. Earn CLE Credits at the Pre-Conference Workshop… Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Nan G. Nash, Chief Judge of the 2nd Judicial District Court of New Mexico…Get your Program of Life Support… Paralegal Forensics… Regional Meetings… and more!

Event Date: 10/18/2017 – 10/21/2017

Website: http://www.aafpe.org/

Contact Name: H. Wiedeman

Contact Email: hwiedeman@kmgnet.com