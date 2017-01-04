Industry News

Are You Happy? Finding the Right Fit in Your Paralegal Career Are you Happy? Finding the Right Fit in Your Paralegal Career By: Andrea Yannuzzi, The Legal Intelligencer December 14, 2016 This year has been one of many changes for me. I have come to the realization that if you are not happy with a situation then the only thing you can do is change it. […]

Widener’s paralegal program ranked among best Widener’s Paralegal Program Ranked Among best By Jeff Mordock , The News Journal November 29, 2016 Widener University Delaware Law School’s paralegal program was ranked among the best in the nation. AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org, an internet service that rates university program,s ranked Widener 39th out of 49 schools. The programs were ranked based on cost, financial aid, number of […]

A&M-Texarkana offers Paralegal Certificate Course A&M – Texarkana offers Paralegal Certificate Course By Fernanda Hernandez December 15, 2016 Texas A&M University-Texarkana, in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, will offer a Paralegal Certificate Course, beginning Jan. 9. “The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of paralegals to increase much faster than the national average for all occupations,” […]

UC San Diego Extension Launches Online eDiscovery and Litigation Technology Certificate The University of California, San Diego Extension, is introducing a new “eDiscovery and Litigation Technology Certificate” in response to the increased automation of legal processes, huge volumes of electronic data, and growth of large-scale, complex litigation. The new certificate program recognizes the emergence a new occupation in the legal field: the Litigation Technology Professional. This […]

Planet Data achieves Privacy Shield Framework self-certification approval Planet Data, a global innovator in the creation and development of patented eDiscovery technologies, services and solutions, has had its self-certification application approved under the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework. Planet Data was among the first eDiscovery service providers to achieve this status, further validating the firm’s stringent workflows and procedures already in place. Planet Data’s […]

New website offers national forum for probate attorneys, court personnel and bank trust officers Estate attorneys, probate judges and bank trust officials charged with locating heirs to estates now have a powerful new resource at their disposal. Heirlaw.org is a free online forum for probate professionals to share their experiences, concerns and frustrations with the process of identifying and locating legitimate heirs. The Heirlaw.org forum was created by Cliff […]

Opus 2 International Partners with Singapore’s Maxwell Chambers Opus 2 International, a worldwide litigation services and software development company has partnered with Singapore’s Maxwell Chambers, a worldwide venue for dispute resolution in Asia. Through this partnership, Maxwell Chambers’ clients receive preferred rates on the full portfolio of Opus 2 services, including the company’s renowned realtime and daily transcription service that has been shown […]

Julia Dunlap, Esq., of UC San Diego, to Serve as President of AAfPE for 2017 The American Association for Paralegal Education has named Julia Dunlap, Esq., as its President for 2017. Dunlap is director of legal education for UC San Diego Extension. She replaces Robert Mongue, M.A., J.D., associate professor of legal studies at the University of Mississippi, who is the association president for 2016. Dunlap was elected by a […]

Preparing for Electronic Discovery in Litigation A White Paper from Mayer Brown LLP, Chicago IL. The largest cost in litigation is discovery, an ever-growing percentage of which is electronic discovery (“e-discovery”). A 2012 study by the RAND Institute for Civil Justice found that the median cost for producing electronically stored information (“ESI”) in the cases studied was $1.8 million.1 And these […]

Fair Use and the Internet According to the latest estimates, there are more than one billion websites on the Internet, and each second there are more than 40,000 Google searches (Pappas, 2016). Every day, people all over the world download information, music, videos, and pictures from the Internet. But how much of this information…

Practical Tips for Building a Skill Set to Advance Your Career Abraham Lincoln once said "Whatever you are, be a good one." This very quote is displayed in my office as a daily reminder. A well-rounded paralegal combines knowledge, education, and work experience to assist and support the legal team while maintaining the…

Why Paralegals Should Volunteer for Pro Bono Programs There are many reasons, both personal and professional, for paralegals to consider contributing their time and expertise through pro bono service. In this article, paralegals will learn the personal and professional benefits of volunteering; three major categories of pro bono programs and how to find…

Delivering Top-Notch Customer Service Customer service is an important component of any business-to-consumer and business-to-business transaction. The legal profession is no exception to this client-focused practice. Based on statistics from Salesforce and McKinsey, 7 in 10 "buying experiences" are directly related to how a customer is…

Duke Law, EDRM Join Forces to Advance E-Discovery Education and Standards EDRM (Electronic Discovery Reference Model), the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market, has been acquired by Duke University School of Law. The move advances the missions of both organizations. For EDRM, Duke provides an institutional home with a large and respected organization, ensuring the continued vitality of EDRM. Duke Law and its Center for […]

LawBase Offers Educational Scholarship LawBase, a leading case and matter management system designed to increase productivity, is sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship to an individual law student to help with financial needs for educational goals. The scholarship has been developed by the LawBase family to specifically help law students who have been adopted. “Adoption and foster care have been a […]

ABA Creates Center for Innovation to Increase Access to Justice The American Bar Association has created the Center for Innovation, a venture designed to advance the ABA’s efforts to improve the delivery of legal services to the public through innovative programs and initiatives. The center will drive innovation in the justice system and the legal profession by serving as a resource for ABA members, maintaining […]

2016 Paralegal School Directory

